Where did all these Target workers come from? Annual meeting brings influx to downtown Minneapolis

“From Sept. 9-12, thousands of Target team members from across the Twin Cities, the country and our global offices will gather in Minneapolis for our annual fall company meeting,” a company statement said. “Target’s annual company meeting coincides with one of four core weeks for Target’s headquarters team during 2024. While thousands of team members work from our Twin Cities offices each week, these core weeks provide additive time and space to collaborate and connect. It’s one component of our hybrid work model that balances in-person and virtual work, providing the team with flexibility in how they collaborate.”