Brian Cornell's compensation in fiscal 2022 was $34.2 million, down 41% from the prior year. The biggest part of his compensation comes from restricted stock.

So while the company added $3 billion in revenue in 2022 it added nearly $30 billion over the previous three years, which drove his gains from previously issue long-term equity awards.

Here are the details.

Total compensation for the year ended Jan. 31: $34,205,413

Salary: $1,400,000

$1,400,000 Bonus: $693,000

$693,000 Non-equity incentive pay: $450,240

$450,240 Other compensation: $645,338

$645,338 Shares vested: $31,016,835

$31,016,835 CEO pay ratio: 680 to 1

680 to 1 Median employee pay: $25,993

$25,993 Total shareholder return for year ended Jan. 31: -20.3%

Note: Cornell's base salary of $1.4 million has basically remained unchanged for the last five years. His overall compensation is driven by annual bonuses and restricted stock awards that reward longer-term performance.

Cornell's compensation at Target decreased from the $58.3 million in the prior year as the Minneapolis-based company fell short of financial and operational measures for the year.

Target increased sales by $3 billion in its last fiscal year, and store traffic grew by 2.1% amid rising inflation and slowing economic growth.

But annual cash incentives are also based on earnings and return on invested capital goals as well as a mix of "team scorecard" measures that includes market share gains, progress on diversity, equity and inclusion goals, and progress on the addition of new stores and remodeling of older ones. (Last year, the company added 23 new stores and remodeled 140 others.)

Altogether, Target achieved 41% of the combined annual goals. As a result, Cornell's combined annual incentives went down from $4 million to $1.1 million.

The prior year Cornell realized $52.2 million from restricted stock that vested. This year, he only realized $31 million.

The company hit 141% of the performance share unit goals for for sales, earnings and return on invested capital over the 2020-to-2022 performance period. And 100% of the target for performance-based restricted units that are based on Target's total shareholder return relative to their retail peers.

But a 20.3% negative total return for Target stock in fiscal 2022 had a bigger impact on the value of the restricted stock awards that vested during the year.