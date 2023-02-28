Minneapolis retailer Target surprised Wall Street on Tuesday morning with an earnings report that beat analysts' expectations as well as more cautious predictions from Target's own leaders late last year.

Target said it earned $876 million, or $1.89 cents a diluted share, from November through January. It was considerably better than the $1.40 analysts forecasted. Its fourth quarter revenue of $31.4 billion, a change of a little more than 1% from the year before, was also higher than expected ($30.7 billion).

Yet profits for the general merchandiser still plunged 60% this past fiscal year compared to the year before from $6.9 billion to around $2.8 billion, as the store has weathered more discerning shoppers amid high inflation.

Target's same-store sales, or sales from stores open at least a year, were up a modest 0.7%, which was still an improvement from the single-digit decline the company said it expected after sales began to sour in the fall.

"We're pleased that our business delivered comparable sales growth in the fourth quarter, in what continues to be a very challenging environment," said Brian Cornell, Target's chairman and chief executive officer, in a statement. "Strength in food and beverage, beauty and household essentials offset ongoing softness in discretionary categories."

Even though inflation is forcing consumers to budget, particularly when it comes to extras like entertainment and new electronics, shoppers have continued to turn to Target for necessary goods, including groceries. That helped Target overcome low expectations.

Target leaders are in New York City this week as they try to show investors and analysts how they plan to adapt to a new normal after a sales growth spurt during the pandemic.

For the second time, Target surpassed the $100 billion in revenues milestone for the year. Total revenue grew $3 billion to $109 billion. But even with an upbeat ending, the last year has still been challenging for Target with plenty of hurdles on the horizon.

One of the major reasons for Target's big profits drop is because a lot of the categories that remain popular at Target are low-margin products like food, which grew in sales by double digits last quarter. However, shoppers in general are spending less on discretionary items like clothes to be able to afford necessities which have ballooned in price. In the last year, food prices in the Twin Cities have gone up more than 12%.

At the same time, Target, like many other businesses, has needed to manage higher costs. That ranges from higher merchandise and freight costs to more expensive labor, ass it has increased its employee compensation and headcount to continue to grow. To attract more budget-conscious consumers and shed some unwanted inventory, Target has also had to offer higher markdowns.

Throughout the last year, Target stumbled as it tried to deplete a bloated inventory by canceling vendor orders and cutting prices on discretionary items like furniture. Target is in a better inventory position to start off this fiscal year, with inventory at the end of January valued at about $13.5 billion, a 2.9% decrease from January 2022.

A year ago, as it emerged from the pandemic victorious after solidifying itself as one of the most forward-thinking retailers in the country, Target leaders already knew they had their work cut out as consumer demand normalized. At that time, executives said in the coming years the company would aim for yearly revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range, which would be a little better than its performance before the pandemic.

That goal turned out to be a tad harder than originally envisioned, with Target's total revenue only up nearly 3% last year as inflation spiked.

Looking into the future, Target is more conservative with its forecast. The company announced it expects comparable sales from February through April and for the full year to range from a low-single-digit decline to a low-single-digit increase.

Megaretailer Walmart, which also reported better than predicted earnings last week, said it expected its comparable sales in the United States to rise between 2% and 2.5% this fiscal year.