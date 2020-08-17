Hopkins has named AAU coach Tara Starks as its new girls’ basketball coach, replacing the newly retired Brian Cosgriff.

School activities director Dan Johnson posted the announcement Monday morning on Twitter.

Starks is the mother of former Hopkins standout TT Starks and longtime AAU basketball coach and mentor to recently graduated Royals star Paige Bueckers, who is heading to UConn this fall.

Bueckers was quick to retweet the posting, saying, “You guys know I love this hire!!! From one legend to another.’’

Cosgriff, who announced his retirement in July, coached Hopkins for 21 seasons, leading the school to seven state championships. The team was set to play for the Class 4A girls’ basketball championship in March when the coronavirus pandemic forced the shutdown of Minnesota high school sports.

PAUL KLAUDA