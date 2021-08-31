Tanner Morgan and Mohamed Ibrahim are climbing the Gophers all-time leaderboards in several categories heading into each player's fifth year in the program.

Tanner Morgan

Category: Morgan's total, rank in Gophers history (all-time leader)

Career passing yards: 6,028, sixth (Adam Weber, 10,917)

Career passing yards per game: 207.9, third (Weber, 218.3)

Career attempts: 653, eighth (Weber, 1,594)

Career completions: 405, seventh (Weber, 909)

Career completion percentage: .670, first

Career touchdown passes: 46, fourth (Weber, 72)

Career pass efficiency rating: 157.30, first

Career starting win percentage: 69.2 (18-8, first)

Single-season records by Morgan, all in 2019: Passing yards (3,253), yards per game (250.2), TD passes (30), completion percentage (.680) and pass efficiency rating (178.89).

Mohamed Ibrahim

Category: Ibrahim's total, rank in Gophers history (all-time leader)

Career rushing yards: 2,840, ninth (Darrell Thompson, 4,654)

Career rushing yards per game: 101.4, third (Laurence Maroney, 109.3)

Career rushing attempts: 517, 12th (Thompson, 936)

Career rushing average per carry: 5.49, seventh (Wayne "Red'' Williams, 6.25)

Career rushing touchdowns: 31, sixth (Thompson, 40)

Career 200-yard rushing games: Three, tied for first with Thompson, Maroney, Chris Darkins and Gary White

Career 100-yard rushing games: 13, tied for sixth (Thompson, 23)

Consecutive 100-yard rushing games: Eight, an active streak that ranks first