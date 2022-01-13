3:30 "Love sees color and it embraces it."
5:40 A passion and a heart for mentoring young men
8:00 Fulfilling his dream and taking his message around the world
10:40 The power of being quiet and listening to others
12:50 Helping heal racial wounds in Minnetonka
15:30 Burrowing into a deeper place
16:55 Imagination activation
18:55 Breaking the ice by getting (too) personal
Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Randball
In Mississippi scandal, Brett Favre tries new offensive playbook
The former Packers great put out a lengthy statement Tuesday in connection to his role in a large fraud case.
Sports
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to return to practice Wednesday
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will take a small step Wednesday toward returning to football.
Gophers
Gophers coaches excited for Minneapolis hosting Big Ten basketball events despite some criticism
Ben Johnson and Lindsay Whalen opened media day Wednesday expressing why Minneapolis is a great location for basketball events.
Sports
Raiders' Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City.
High Schools
Talking Preps: Ex-Minnetonka track standout brings a message of hope
Former Minnetonka track and field standout Rashad Cohen has become a public speaker, and he uses his platform to bring a message of hope to young people worldwide