Best games, top players, surprise teams and the most anticipated games ahead. Our high school writers review the first half of the football season — and look ahead to what may happen between now and the Prep Bowl.
1:40 Best football games David and Jim have covered
5:10 Does Rosemount deserve to be ranked No. 1 over Maple Grove?
6:05 Games David and Jim wished they could have covered
7:45 Best "dudes" David and Jim have seen
10:00 Standout wrestlers dominating on the football field12:40 Two-horse race (?) for Metro Player of the Year
13:50 Surprise teams
18:50 Games ahead we're excited to see
Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
