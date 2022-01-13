Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Best games, top players, surprise teams and the most anticipated games ahead. Our high school writers review the first half of the football season — and look ahead to what may happen between now and the Prep Bowl.

1:40 Best football games David and Jim have covered

5:10 Does Rosemount deserve to be ranked No. 1 over Maple Grove?

6:05 Games David and Jim wished they could have covered

7:45 Best "dudes" David and Jim have seen

10:00 Standout wrestlers dominating on the football field12:40 Two-horse race (?) for Metro Player of the Year

13:50 Surprise teams

18:50 Games ahead we're excited to see

