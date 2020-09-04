Cov

Soak up the Lake Minnetonka view from this well-appointed patio and select from a wide-ranging menu that includes sushi, lobster rolls, a first-rate crabcake, cioppino, clam chowder and more. Lunch and dinner daily, weekend brunch.

700 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-473-5253, covwayzata.com

Waldmann Brewery & Wurstery

During winter, the setting is all about the historic (1857) architecture. But in the warm-weather months, the pretty and spacious Biergarten is the place to dig into sausages, smoked fish, sauerbraten, pretzels and other beer-friendly fare. Lunch and dinner daily.

445 Smith Av., St. Paul, 651-222-1857, waldmannbrewery.com

Harriet Brasserie

A Linden Hills alley has been transformed into a patio, and it’s a charming environment for exploring the eclectic menu: salmon rillettes, steak frites, risotto with chorizo and scallops, duck confit tacos and a mushroom-tofu hash. Lunch Thursday through Sunday, dinner Thursday through Saturday.

2724 W. 43rd St., Mpls., 612-354-2197, lakeharrietbrasserie.com

Freight House

The enormous, sun-soaked patio is tailor-made for the kitchen’s gastropub fare, including pork brats stuffed with provolone, chicken tinga tacos, beer-battered deep-fried cheese curds and chicken Caesar salads. Lunch and dinner daily.

305 Water St. S., Stillwater, 651-439-5718, thefreighthouse.com

Pittsburgh Blue

The classic steakhouse menu includes three cuts of prime rib and five filet mignon preparations. There are two daily happy hours, from 4 to 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to close. Dinner daily.

11900 Main St., Maple Grove, 763-416-2663, pittsburghbluesteak.com

Hai Hai

Take shelter under the tents behind the restaurant, and enjoy flavor-packed takes on Southeast Asian street food. Vivacious cocktails, too, including a few well-mixed spirit-free libations. Dinner Tuesday through Sunday.

2121 University Av. NE., Mpls., 612-223-8640, haihaimpls.com