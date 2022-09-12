Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis

245 Hennepin Av., Mpls., fourseasons.com

The hotel: Having only recently arrived on the scene, the new Four Seasons is already making a name for itself with its ground-level restaurant and bar, Mara. The bar is gorgeous, bathed in gentle gold light and filled with subtle decorative nods to the city — the back wall's curves are a nod to Mill City silos. The restaurant area itself combines a French open kitchen and a Swedish traditional fireplace for additional spectacle and engagement with the dining experience. There's no slacking in the hotel proper, either — the rooms are bright, comfortable and modern, each equipped with an iPad for room service and other support functions, as well as a minibar stocked with local beers and spirits. Of special note are the Premier River Executive Suites, located on the ninth floor and above, with stunning views of the Mississippi River and downtown Minneapolis. Last, but not least, the Four Seasons is also equipped with a full spa experience themed around "nourishment through nature" and Minnesota's natural beauty. The spa is open to the public, and has programs and robes for kids as well as adults so nobody feels left out of the experience.

Rooms: A standard king room costs around $545 a night, putting the Four Seasons at the high end of luxury staycation pricing. For a Premier or Deluxe River-View room, prices start at $650, and suites with the best views start at $900.

Attractions: The Four Seasons has gone to noticeable lengths to make itself an attraction — it's entirely possible to do a short staycation without leaving the building. The spa is part of an entire health and wellness floor with both an indoor pool and a guest-only outdoor terrace pool and fitness center. Mara is a bustling newcomer on the Twin Cities food scene, and Socca, a small cafe attached to the hotel building, allows guests to charge their breakfast pastries and coffees to their room. Don't ignore Riva Terrace (pictured), the looky fourth-floor bar and restaurant with a heating element built in to stay toasty even into the late fall. If you decide to venture forth, the hotel has skyway access, and is conveniently located in downtown Minneapolis for jaunts to Target Field, the Guthrie, the Orpheum and more.

St. Paul Hotel

350 N. Market St., St. Paul, saintpaulhotel.com

The hotel: A longstanding Twin Cities institution, the St. Paul Hotel is all about consistency and memory — even the doorman has been the same for 30 years. For longtime patrons of either the hotel or the St. Paul Grill, a visit is like a homecoming, with your favorite meal or room waiting, just the way you remember it. For first-timers, it's an engagement with a historic and nationally known establishment that strives to represent the finest the Twin Cities can offer — you can see the portraits of famous guests near the bar and imagine sharing space with them. "Guests here remember the hotel as a place where they came for anything from a family dinner to a marriage," says executive chef Gheorghe Vatafu. "In these times after the pandemic, I think it's especially important that a place exists where things are still the same as they were before."

Rooms: A deluxe king room for two costs around $200 per night, furnished with Aveda bath products, a Keurig coffeemaker and a view of Rice Park, among other features. At the top end, Ambassador suites run $450 per night, situated at the building's corner for views of the Mississippi River and Rice Park, featuring a four-poster king bed, a sitting room and the option to connect another king room for a larger family staycation.

Attractions: The hotel itself has several attractions, including the award-winning St. Paul Grill and an English-style afternoon tea (reservations required), as well as some winter holiday events. With its central location in St. Paul, the Ordway and Xcel Energy Center are across Rice Park and Minnesota Children's Museum, Science Museum, Museum of American Art, and Palace Theater are all within a few blocks. The hotel offers a shuttle service to nearby restaurants, taprooms and event venues.

Hyatt Centric gives a modern look to the former Grand Hotel Minneapolis.

Hyatt Centric Downtown

615 2nd Av. S., Mpls., hyatt.com

The hotel: Formerly known as the Grand Hotel Minneapolis (which was itself formerly the Minneapolis Athletic Club), Hyatt Centric Downtown opened in June 2020 with a remodeled interior and new in-house restaurant, Six15. The hotel leans on the building's history, promoting socialization and health in the fashion of the old Athletic Club with its event spaces and giant fitness center, which takes up nearly the entire third floor. Six15, the hotel's ground-level lounge, serves breakfast and dinner. Breakfast fare includes heart-healthy oatmeal and fruit and yogurt as well as more hearty dishes like seasonal vegetable hash and breakfast wraps. For dinner, the menu turns to fresh takes on old favorites. Rib tips come with a housemade barbecue sauce, creamy chicken wild rice soup is served with grilled toast points and walleye makes an appearance in both taco and sandwich form. There are signature cocktails, craft beer and a lengthy wine list, too. Look for a menu refresh coming soon.

Rooms: Since the building was not originally a hotel, the rooms are not standardized, meaning rooms may have different layouts and square footage from others of the same category. There are also a handful of unique rooms popular with couples and small groups, carved out of the former presidential suite. Families on staycation may prefer a grand suite (about $430 a night), which includes one separate king bedroom and a large living space with a sleeper sofa for the kids and the dog (it's pet-friendly, too).

Attractions: True to the name, the Centric is smack dab in the middle of Minneapolis' downtown, with easy access to the skyway and light rail for transit to theaters, music venues, restaurants and other cultural hot spots. The hotel's fitness center includes a squash court, table tennis, a full weightlifting rack and a running track, and can be rented or reserved for private events, as can the fifth-floor events space.