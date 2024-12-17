Rash: Syrians emerge from an Arab Spring turned nightmarish winter

And torture, Adams emphasized, “is never about information and intelligence.” Instead, it’s “about submission and control. Torture is about terror. Sednaya was primarily an institution of terror. It was to cow people. It was to not only break the will of the prisoners, but more important was to send a message to society at large that ‘This is what happens if you challenge, this is what happens if you question, this is what happens if you march on the streets. You will disappear, and what will happen to you is beyond your worst fears, and it’s beyond your imagination of the cruelty that human beings can inflict on each other.’ ”