The guitar work hardly ever rose above a light swirl. The drummer pitter-pattered way more than he pounded. The singer stood behind her keyboard the whole time and usually sang in whispery tones.

Somehow, though, despite all its seemingly timid elements, Saturday's sold-out concert by Beach House at the Palace Theatre actually rocked. Not Iggy-Pop-rolling-around-on-broken-glass kind of rocked, of course, but there was something surprisingly kinetic and visceral about the 90-minute, zone-out-style performance.

On tour for the first time in four years, the cultishly adored Baltimore electro-pop duo — a trio on stage with the addition of live drums — emerged from quarantine with the most ambitious album of its 14-year career, the sprawling and at times experimental double-LP set "Once Twice Melody." Beach House's live show remains and understated, low-lit affair, though.

On Saturday, the band members' faces and figures were washed out under a large backdrop of soft, atmospheric, aurora-borealis-like lighting, with nary a spotlight involved. The stars of the "Twilight" movies could have been standing up there instead of Beach House, and fans probably wouldn't have known the difference visually.

Of course, there was no mistaking singer Victoria Legrand's slightly atonal but richly ethereal voice as she opened with "Once Twice Melody" under a bank of soft pink lights, sounding equal parts Nico and Elizabeth Fraser (Cocteau Twins).

"No matter where you go / There'll always be your shadow," she sang in what's also the title track of the new album.

Other highlights culled from the new record included the show's hypnotically throbbing finale, "Over and Over," and the organ-laced whirrer "Masquerade," which crescendoed into a dark soulfulness as Legrand animatedly repeated the refrain, "Here tonight / Gone Forever."

When a fan yelled out, "Play it again!" after "Masquerade," Legrand joked that the audience would need to set up cots if they played every song twice.

"Would you guys come out to see the Beach House 2025 Cot Tour?" guitarist/co-founder Alex Scally jokingly asked.

Older songs were greeted with cheers nearly every time, starting with the lilting 2012 masterpiece "Lazuli" just two songs in. Later on, both "Myth" and "Space Song" were stretched out and given extra rhythmic oomph by drummer James Barone; dare we call it jamming.

The pre-encore finale "Lemon Glow" was the one and only song where Scally's guitar rose in distortion and amplification to truly rocking levels, and where the 2,500 fans audibly sang along with Legrand. That they stayed noticeably captivated all along, though, is a testament to Beach House's uniquely raw power.