Center Sylvia Fowles’ return to the Lynx might have been short-lived.
Fowles missed the final 13 games of the regular season with right calf injury. After extensive rehab, she was able to return to the starting lineup Thursday in the second-round playoff game against Phoenix. Fowles struggled, scoring six points on 2-for-8 shooting with four rebounds in 18 minutes. Coach Cheryl Reeve said Fowles felt tightness in her calf in the third quarter. She left the game and did not return.
Her status for Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals against Seattle Sunday is in doubt.
“She at this point is questionable for (Game 1),” Reeve said. “We’re just working around the clock, trying to see what we can do for her.”
