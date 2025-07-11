St. Paul youth find their voices with summer songwriting group

Nodding and bouncing to beats behind the Arlington Hills library on a recent summer evening, a dozen young local musicians sang and rapped original songs to tell the world about themselves.
The artists, a group of St. Paul kids in their late teens and early 20s participating in the annual St. Paul GetDown, have been honing songs together this summer, using music to talk about their joy and pain.
“I’ve been making hip-hop therapy, in a way,” said Jelani Osiname, 21, who raps under the name Boogie. “There was this vulnerability to it, where I could talk without being judged.”
Ahead of the show, Boogie and the other performers met to go over their songs, get some last-minute advice and get their jitters out by goofing off together.
They feel at ease, because preparation started weeks ago for some, years ago for others.
Ten weeks
The St. Paul GetDown, a program run by the city’s parks and recreation department, brings a dozen young artists together for 10 weeks of writing, rehearsing and recording. Some have participated since the program’s first summer in 2023, and others are just starting.
They all work under the tutelage of Terrell X’Avion, who performs locally as Terrell X and Carnage The Executioner.
“What I try to do is try to see what the kids have already, and what they want and need,” X’Avion said. “I help guide them with the vision they already have.”