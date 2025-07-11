Worth It podcast: How does ‘The Great Gatsby’ hold up as it turns 100?

(Listen here on Apple Podcasts |Spotify |Amazon Music)
On this week’s episode
- We’ve got the inside scoop on why the Guthrie Theater’s “Cabaret” is one of their best productions in years.
- St. Paul native F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” turns 100 – is it worth another read? And with Gatsby now in the public domain, we’re getting several new takes, including a rewrite with the main character as a woman or a Black man.
- We’ll tell you about the Culinary North Stars that are pushing the boundaries of the Twin Cities’ dining scene.
This week’s guests
This week’s guests are general assignment reporter Zoë Jackson, audience producer Casey Darnell, Taste editor Nicole Hvidsten, theater critic Rohan Preston, books editor Chris Hewitt and digital food and culture producer Abby Sliva.
Hosted by Nicole Norfleet, “Worth It” is a collaboration between the Minnesota Star Tribune and Lemonada Media. The production team includes Melissa Townsend, Kryssy Pease, Zoë Jackson, Casey Darnell and Jenni Pinkley.