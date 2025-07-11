Things To Do

Worth It podcast: How does ‘The Great Gatsby’ hold up as it turns 100?

Each week we share the happenings around Minnesota worth your time, money and attention.

By Nicole Norfleet and

Casey Darnell

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 11, 2025 at 11:00AM
(From left) Reporter Zoë Jackson, night editor and 'Worth It' host Nicole Norfleet, audience producer Casey Darnell, Taste editor Nicole Hvidsten, theater critic Rohan Preston, books editor Chris Hewitt and digital food and culture producer Abby Sliva. (Matt Gillmer)

(Listen here on Apple Podcasts |Spotify |Amazon Music)

On this week’s episode

  • We’ve got the inside scoop on why the Guthrie Theater’s “Cabaret” is one of their best productions in years.
    • St. Paul native F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” turns 100 – is it worth another read? And with Gatsby now in the public domain, we’re getting several new takes, including a rewrite with the main character as a woman or a Black man.
      • We’ll tell you about the Culinary North Stars that are pushing the boundaries of the Twin Cities’ dining scene.

        This week’s guests

        This week’s guests are general assignment reporter Zoë Jackson, audience producer Casey Darnell, Taste editor Nicole Hvidsten, theater critic Rohan Preston, books editor Chris Hewitt and digital food and culture producer Abby Sliva.

        Hosted by Nicole Norfleet, “Worth It” is a collaboration between the Minnesota Star Tribune and Lemonada Media. The production team includes Melissa Townsend, Kryssy Pease, Zoë Jackson, Casey Darnell and Jenni Pinkley.

        about the writers

        Nicole Norfleet

        Night Editor

        Nicole is one of the team leaders of the Today desk and typically works as the night editor. Previously, she worked as a business reporter covering beats like the retail industry and commercial real estate. In 2022, she and Jeffrey Meitrodt were named Pulitzer Prize investigative reporting finalists for their "Unsettled" series.

        Casey Darnell

        Audience Engagement Editor

        Casey Darnell is an audience engagement producer and a social media specialist.

