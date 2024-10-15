Sweet and sour cauliflower a festival of flavors

All brassicas, especially cauliflower, broccoli and Romanesco, are best roasted, either in the pan on the stovetop or in the oven using high heat. This transforms them from their pale selves into something tender, crisp, golden brown and slightly sweet. Freshness is the key to success, and right now, cauliflower is at its peak in our farmers markets and co-ops. You may find “cheddar” cauliflower, so named for its color, as well as purple and neon green specimens and Romanesco, cauliflower’s darker green cousin. All the varieties actually taste nearly the same as the white and can be used interchangeably.