A package designed to look like an improvised explosive device was found at the Ramsey County Courthouse on Monday.

Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious package at the courthouse at 15 W. Kellogg Blvd. about 7 a.m. It appeared that the package was placed with the intent of terrorizing individuals at the courthouse, said Ramsey County Sheriff's Officer Undersheriff Michael Martin.

Authorities temporarily evacuated the courthouse, set up a perimeter and diverted traffic. It was later determined the package wasn't an explosive device and authorities reopened the courthouse at 9 a.m.

Police will review video surveillance from the courthouse and surrounding areas as part of the investigation, Martin said.

No one notified anyone at the courthouse that package had been left, he said. He also didn't believe any high-profile hearings or trials were scheduled for Monday.

The St. Paul Police Department Bomb Squad and the St. Paul Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team responded to the incident.