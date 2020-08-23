Authorities in Prescott, Wis., "either defused or detonated" a suspicious device left outside the city's Post Office on Sunday.

The Prescott Police Department said a small bomb was disabled at about 3:30 p.m. by a bomb squad.

Police were notified at 9:55 a.m. of a suspicious object left on Campbell Street near the Prescott Post Office. The area was blocked off and evacuated upon initial observations of the device.

Chief Eric Michaels said in a news release that while the object may have looked like a firework, "there is substantial reason to believe it is not."

While a portion of the area remained blocked off to gather evidence, displaced residence were allowed to return to their homes. The situation is under investigation.