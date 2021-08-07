A suspected drunken driver fled law enforcement for several miles late at night in western Wisconsin, crashed into a tree and killed his passenger, authorities said.

The chase occurred Friday shortly after midnight east of Barron, according to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.

Mohamed A. Shire, 44, was jailed on suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle, fleeing an officer and driving while intoxicated for at least the fifth time.

The passenger's identity was being withheld pending family being notified of the death.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

A sheriff's deputy stopped Shire about 12:15 a.m. on Hwy O just east of Barron on suspicion of speeding.

The deputy, believing Shire was under the influence of alcohol, asked him to get out of the car.

Shire said he needed to go back to his vehicle to get something, and he headed that way over the objections of the deputy. The two struggled before Shire broke free and drove off.

A short chase ensued south on 18th Street for about 7 miles until the deputy lost sight of the car.

Soon afterward, other deputies saw that the car had hit a tree. Shire was slightly injured, and his passenger was dead.

