A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion that he opened fire from one vehicle and killed the 18-year-old driver of another vehicle over the weekend in St. Paul, police said Tuesday.

The man was apprehended by SWAT officers Monday afternoon in the 600 block of Cook Avenue, then jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Lavonte D. Baymon-Love, of St. Paul.

Charges have yet to be filed against the man. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The gunfire occurred about 8:45 p.m. Sunday just east of downtown in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood near E. 7th Street and Mounds Boulevard, police said.

Responding officers located the teenager wounded and unconscious in the SUV. Fire Department medics transported him to Regions Hospital, where he died shortly afterward. Other people in the SUV were not hit by the gunfire, police said.

"It appears the shooting stemmed from a dispute that occurred earlier in the evening at another location," police said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

At the time of his apprehension, the suspect was under state Department of Corrections supervision in connection with a criminal sexual conduct conviction in 2011.

