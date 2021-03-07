A 54-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a hit-and-run crash Thursday that killed a pedestrian in north Minneapolis, police said Saturday.

First responders were called to N. 30th and Newton avenues at 5:42 p.m. Thursday, where they found a man suffering from severe injuries after having been hit by a car. The name of the man, who died at the scene, has not yet been released.

Police began searching for a cream-colored or white SUV last seen heading east on N. 30th Avenue.

Early Friday, a patrol officer spotted a vehicle matching that description parked in north Minneapolis. It bore forensic evidence of having been in a crash, police spokesman John Elder said Saturday in a news release. It was towed to the Police Department's forensics garage.

The investigation led police to the man suspected of having been the vehicle's driver when it hit the pedestrian. He was arrested and is being held in the Hennepin County jail pending criminal vehicular homicide charges. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

STAFF REPORT