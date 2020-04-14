Gov. Tim Walz on Monday appointed Judge Susan Segal as chief judge of the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

Segal will serve the remainder of Chief Judge Edward J. Cleary's term, which will expire in October 2022. She is the second woman to serve as chief judge in the court's 36-year history. Cleary is retiring this month.

"She is a remarkable jurist and leader and it's an honor to appoint her as Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals," Walz said in a statement.

Segal has served on the Court of Appeals since Walz appointed her in November 2019. Previously, she served for 12 years as the Minneapolis city attorney.

Before serving as city attorney, Segal was a senior attorney at the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, a partner at Gray Plant Mooty, Mooty & Bennett, and practiced for several years in her own law firm.

She earned her law degree from the University of Michigan Law School.

DAVID CHANEN