Introduction: Host Michael Rand puts together a checklist for the Wild heading into a must-win Game 6 against the Blues on Thursday night. At the top of that list: Someone aside from Kirill Kaprizov stepping up and scoring some goals and a goalie — whether it's Marc-Andre Fleury or Cam Talbot — making the sorts of saves that can steal a game. Otherwise, it's going to be a disappointing result and frankly a very disappointing end to the season.

10:00: Star Tribune Lynx writer Kent Youngblood joins the show to take a look at the team's 0-3 start and the reasons behind it.

26:00: A Terry Tiffee Twins T-shirt jersey spotted in the wild and an NFL QB who only eats chicken.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports