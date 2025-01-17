Sunday Supper: Chicken Francese

Place the oil in a large, heavy nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Dredge the chicken breasts in the seasoned flour and knock off any excess, then dip into the beaten egg, turning to coat completely, letting the excess drip off, and add to the hot oil. Cook, flipping the chicken once, until golden brown and cooked through, about 4 minutes per side. Do this in batches, if necessary (adding more oil to the pan if needed); discard any excess flour and eggs (they’ve done their jobs). Transfer the chicken to a large serving platter.