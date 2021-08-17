ISABELLA, Minn. — Half a dozen water bombers flew in a coordinated line Tuesday afternoon as they scooped water from Sand Lake, returned to the smoky plumes north of Greenwood Lake and drenched the burning forest. Then they returned to the lake, again and again, in a synchronized dance as they tried to contain the fast-growing fire in the Superior National Forest that started Sunday afternoon.

But the fire continues to move north and is now edging west, said Joanna Gilkeson, public information officer for the Superior National Forest. By Tuesday evening, it had grown from 2,000 acres to 3,200.

"Dropping water from the sky is the thing that is really saving us right now," Gilkeson said. But late this afternoon, "it really kicked up" because of wind fueling growth underneath the smoke.

As seen from a small airplane, planes dropped water and fire retardant on targeted areas of the vast smoky forestland, and a long swath of scorched earth gave way to patchwork brown and green within the confines of the fire's reach.

Gusty winds and drought conditions caused the fire to spread rapidly and jump from tree to tree Tuesday, following similar conditions Monday. So far, no known structures have been lost, Gilkeson said.

The Greenwood Fire, about 15 miles southwest of Isabella, threatens cabins, homes and recreational sites, and has led to the evacuation of at least 75 homes and cabins by the Lake Co. Sheriff's Office.

Lake County Emergency Management has started a Red Cross shelter at the Finland Community Center for those who have been displaced.

Peter McClelland's home and business, White Wilderness Sled Dog Adventures, is among the evacuated. Several volunteers helped McClelland ready 100 sled dogs for temporary homes Monday in record time.

"We always go into the summer with a fire evacuation plan, and we had a scare with the Pagami Creek Fire," he said, which began 10 years ago today in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and grew to 93,000 acres.

When they heard about the fire Sunday, the musher community was "put on notice."

Sure enough, the Lake County sheriff came by Monday to warn him about a nearby fire line installation and the fire's proximity.

Dogs were split up and sent with friends as far as Togo in Cook County, McClelland said, and 50 went to his kennel near Ely. Last he heard, the fire was three miles south of his Isabella property.

"The dogs are part of our family," McClelland said. "They are all safe and happy and that's all that really matters at this point."

Another nearby sled dog owner also successfully evacuated his animals, McClelland said.

Evacuations are in effect for McDougal Lake, Sand Lake, the county Hwy. 2 corridor, and just north of state Hwy 1. Hwy. 2 is closed from Forest Hwy. 11 to Hwy. 1, and Hwy. 1 is closed from New Tomahawk Road to Lankinen Road. The Forest Service also announced an emergency closure order for a section of the Superior National Forest in the fire's vicinity that reaches into the Boundary Waters.

An interagency type 2 incident management team will take control of fire operations Wednesday, freeing up forest and county personnel for other fires. These teams are assigned to complex emergency incidents like major fires to manage operations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, several other fires in the Superior National Forest and the Boundary Waters remain, spreading resources thin. The forecast for the next few days in the region shows near critical fire weather conditions, with high temperatures, extremely dry vegetation and continued winds from the south. A rise in humidity is expected to offer some relief. An air quality alert for Lake County runs through Friday.

