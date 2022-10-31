IMPACT PLAYER: Doug McDermott, San Antonio

On a night when the Spurs were shorthanded, McDermott came off the bench and hit seven of 14 threes on the way to a career-high 23 points.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Technical fouls called on the Wolves, all in the first half.

4-for-29 The Wolves on three-pointers.

43-28 San Antonio's edge on bench scoring.