Sunday night in San Antonio, a team that appeared to have its depth robbed by illness and injury was the deeper team.

That's why the Timberwolves ended an historically quirky week of their NBA schedule the same way it started in a 107-98 loss to the Spurs.

Sunday marked the third of three games played against surprising San Antonio (5-2) in a seven-day stretch, the first time that's happened in team regular-season history.

The Wolves ended it 1-2 against the Spurs because, like in their loss to the Spurs at Target Center on Monday, they were out-worked, out-passed, out-defended, out-shot.

At least through three quarters. But, for San Antonio, it was enough.

A 16-2 run that started with 2:37 left in the first half and ended just over 2 minutes into the third quarter put the Spurs (5-2) up 19 points.

The Spurs were still up 15 entering the fourth when Anthony Edwards — who was held scoreless in the first half — and Naz Reid each scored seven points in a 14-2 run that pulled the Wolves within three.

And it was game on.

The Wolves, were within four on D'Angelo Russell's basket mid-way through the quarter.

But they just couldn't get over the hump. With just over 5 minutes left Doug McDermott hit his seventh three-pointer to push the lead back to ten.

Keldon Johnson scored 25 for the Spurs and Keita Bates-Diop had 18.

McDermott hit seven of 14 three-pointers and finished with a season-high 23 points. They came off the bench, were the Spurs reserves held a 43-28 scoring edge.

The Spurs, who days earlier waived 2021 first-round pick Josh Primo, started the game without rotation players Devin Vassell (knee), Josh Richardson (back) and Jeremy Sochan (flu-like symptoms). In the first half Blake Wesley left with an injury.

But they looked like the veteran team.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 for the Wolves, but 15 came in the first quarter. Edwards finished with 18, 11 in the fourth quarter. Russell finished with 10 points.

