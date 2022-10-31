STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Matt Boldy, Wild: The winger scored twice, both game-tying goals.
2. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger delivered the decisive goal in the shootout.
3. Mason Shaw, Wild: The rookie racked up two points, including his first NHL goal.
BY THE NUMBERS
7 Points banked by the Wild out of a possible 10 on this five-game road trip.
62 Shootout victories for goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, the most in NHL history.
100 Victories for Wild coach Dean Evason.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Auburn fires coach Bryan Harsin, who won 9 of 21 games
Auburn fired coach Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two seasons, ending a rocky tenure in which the proud program struggled to compete in the Southeastern Conference.
Sports
AP source: Bears agree to trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens
The Chicago Bears agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
Sports
Jim Harbaugh expects 4 Michigan State players to be charged
Jim Harbaugh expects the four suspended Michigan State football players involved in roughing up two members of Michigan's team to be punished to the fullest extent of the law.
Sports
Phillies fan Jill Biden to attend World Series Game 4
First lady Jill Biden is heading to Game 4 of the World Series this week in her hometown of Philadelphia as her team, the Phillies, battles the Houston Astros.
Sports
Beyond Heinicke, McLaurin, Commanders defense coming up big
Taylor Heinicke and Terry McLaurin are justifiably getting the lion's share of the attention for helping the Washington Commanders come back to beat the Indianapolis Colts for their third consecutive victory.