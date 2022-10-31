Tap the bookmark to save this article.

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Matt Boldy, Wild: The winger scored twice, both game-tying goals.

2. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger delivered the decisive goal in the shootout.

3. Mason Shaw, Wild: The rookie racked up two points, including his first NHL goal.

BY THE NUMBERS

7 Points banked by the Wild out of a possible 10 on this five-game road trip.

62 Shootout victories for goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, the most in NHL history.

100 Victories for Wild coach Dean Evason.