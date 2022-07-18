IMPACT PLAYER: Dylan Cease, White Sox
Starter held the Twins to just one hit through his seven innings, where he walked two but struck out eight en route to his team's 11-0 victory.
BY THE NUMBERS
2010 The last time the White Sox shut out the Twins with 10 or more runs, on Aug. 19 at Target Field.
2.22 How much Joe Smith's ERA ballooned by after giving up five hits and six runs — all from homers — in his one-third of the seventh inning.
