GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Jose Berrios, Blue Jays
Handed a five-run lead in the first inning, he limited his former teammates to just four hits over 6⅔ innings.
BY THE NUMBERS
17 Three-hit games this season by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., tied for most in the majors.
10 Consecutive games with a strikeout by Miguel Sano, his fifth double-digit streak of the season.
4 Victories, in 16 games, by the Twins in AL East ballparks this season
UP NEXT
The Twins' final two interleague games of the season take place starting Tuesday in Wrigley Field, where the Twins won two of three games against the Cubs in 2020.
PHIL MILLER
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Nation
Emmys: 'Crown,' 'Lasso,' 'Queen's Gambit,' streaming triumph
Netflix's "The Crown" and "The Queen's Gambit" combined with Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso" to sweep top series honors at the Sunday's Emmy Awards, a first for streaming services that cemented their rise to prominence in the television industry.
Variety
Emmys Latest: Sudeikis celebrates "big team win" for "Lasso"
The Latest on The Emmy Awards in Los Angeles (all times local):
Vikings
Right is wrong: Joseph's missed field goal sends Vikings to 0-2 start
Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal as time expired, giving Arizona a 34-33 win over the Vikings, who are 0-2 heading into the home opener vs. Seattle.
Twins
Twins stymied by former ace Berrios in 5-3 loss to Toronto
Blue Jays pitcher Jose Berrios put on a vintage performance with 12 ground-ball outs and six strikeouts against the Twins.
Gophers
Gophers trip to Colorado could provide glimpse of the future
The Alliance among the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 should result in more intriguing nonconference matchups.