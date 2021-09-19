GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Jose Berrios, Blue Jays

Handed a five-run lead in the first inning, he limited his former teammates to just four hits over 6⅔ innings.

BY THE NUMBERS

17 Three-hit games this season by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., tied for most in the majors.

10 Consecutive games with a strikeout by Miguel Sano, his fifth double-digit streak of the season.

4 Victories, in 16 games, by the Twins in AL East ballparks this season

UP NEXT

The Twins' final two interleague games of the season take place starting Tuesday in Wrigley Field, where the Twins won two of three games against the Cubs in 2020.

PHIL MILLER