IMPACT PLAYER: Ryan Jeffers, Twins
The catcher went 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and a run. In his past three games, he has totaled six hits, five RBI, three runs, two home runs and a double.
BY THE NUMBERS
17 Games Tyler Duffey appeared in between his first save of the season May 16 and his second Sunday.
4 Runs reliever Jhoan Duran has given up in July — four total innings — off six hits, which already matches his season-high month total from April.
Jeffers homer helps Twins beat Rangers 6-5, avoid sweep
Ryan Jeffers hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Texas Rangers 6-5 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.