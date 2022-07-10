IMPACT PLAYER: Ryan Jeffers, Twins

The catcher went 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and a run. In his past three games, he has totaled six hits, five RBI, three runs, two home runs and a double.

BY THE NUMBERS

17 Games Tyler Duffey appeared in between his first save of the season May 16 and his second Sunday.

4 Runs reliever Jhoan Duran has given up in July — four total innings — off six hits, which already matches his season-high month total from April.