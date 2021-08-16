IMPACT PLAYER

Josh Donaldson, Twins

Six runners on base for his first three at-bats, and he drove in half of them with a single and double.

BY THE NUMBERS

7 Walkoff victories by the Twins this season, three of them produced by Jorge Polanco.

0-for-9 Nelson Cruz's production in his final two games at Target Field this year, a drought without a ball leaving the infield.

7 Consecutive inherited runners stranded by Caleb Thielbar, a streak dating to June 21.

ON DECK

The Twins start a three-game series against Cleveland on Monday night to wrap up a nine-game homestand.

PHIL MILLER