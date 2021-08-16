IMPACT PLAYER
Josh Donaldson, Twins
Six runners on base for his first three at-bats, and he drove in half of them with a single and double.
BY THE NUMBERS
7 Walkoff victories by the Twins this season, three of them produced by Jorge Polanco.
0-for-9 Nelson Cruz's production in his final two games at Target Field this year, a drought without a ball leaving the infield.
7 Consecutive inherited runners stranded by Caleb Thielbar, a streak dating to June 21.
ON DECK
The Twins start a three-game series against Cleveland on Monday night to wrap up a nine-game homestand.
PHIL MILLER
