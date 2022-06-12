IMPACT PLAYER

Kevin Kiermaier, Tampa Bay

The center fielder was 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run, from his solo homer off Tyler Duffey in the eighth inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Consecutive games in which Tampa Bay reliever Matt Wisler has not allowed a hit, including outings Saturday and Sunday vs. the Twins.

8 Number of times opponents have shut out the Twins this season.