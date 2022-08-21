GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Kohei Arihara, Rangers
The starter pitched six shutout innings, giving up just four hits and striking out three.
BY THE NUMBERS
1-for-19 Twins' luck with runners in scoring position during the past three games against the Rangers.
12 Shutouts for the Twins this season.
More From Sports
Sports
Keston Hiura homers twice as Brewers beat Cubs 5-2
With every big swing, Keston Hiura is making an argument for more playing time with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Sports
Sagging Yankees win for just 10th time in 30 games, top Jays
Andrew Benintendi hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the New York Yankees got a win they desperately needed, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep.
Sports
Tom Weiskopf, major champion and golf course architect, dies
Tom Weiskopf's golf skill went far beyond his 16 victories on the PGA Tour and his lone major at Troon in the British Open. He was always candid, often outspoken and unfailingly accurate in the television booth. He found even greater success designing golf courses.
Sports
Storm sweep Mystics out of WNBA playoffs, advance to semifinals
Within seconds, Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart drained three-pointers from the same spot early in the fourth quarter for a 16-point Storm lead that sent the Climate Pledge Arena crowd into a frenzy.
Sports
Patrick Cantlay wins another thriller at BMW Championship
Patrick Cantlay won another thriller Sunday in the BMW Championship, getting a great bounce on the 17th hole that set up a short birdie and led to a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory over Scott Stallings.