IMPACT PLAYER

Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Held Twins to just two hits and one run over six innings, and went 1-for-3 at the plate.

BY THE NUMBERS

9 Consecutive bases-loaded plate appearances by the Twins without driving in a run.

2.08 Ohtani's career ERA in three starts against the Twins, all victories; he's allowed only eight hits in 17 ⅓ innings.

4.91 Collective ERA of Twins' bullpen during six-game southern California road trip.