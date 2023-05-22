IMPACT PLAYER
Shohei Ohtani, Angels
Held Twins to just two hits and one run over six innings, and went 1-for-3 at the plate.
BY THE NUMBERS
9 Consecutive bases-loaded plate appearances by the Twins without driving in a run.
2.08 Ohtani's career ERA in three starts against the Twins, all victories; he's allowed only eight hits in 17 ⅓ innings.
4.91 Collective ERA of Twins' bullpen during six-game southern California road trip.
Twins
Sunday's Twins-L.A. Angels game recap
The Twins have had nine consecutive bases-loaded plate appearances without driving in a run.
Twins
Twins look to rebound at home vs. San Francisco Giants
The Twins had matching 1-2 losing series in Southern California vs. the Dodgers and Angels
Golf
Hovland endures another near miss at a major at PGA, believes his time is coming
Viktor Hovland endured another near miss at a major at the PGA Championship. The 25-year-old finished in a tie for second behind winner Brooks Koepka following a 2-under 68 that left him at 7 under for the tournament.
Sports
Verlander outpitches Bieber as streaking Mets top Guardians 2-1 for doubleheader sweep
Max Scherzer fired six shutout innings in the first game, then Justin Verlander threw a gem in the nightcap.
Wolves
Heat roll past Celtics 128-102, take 3-0 lead in Eastern Conference finals
Erik Spoelstra had his team fully expecting that Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals would be extremely difficult, that the Miami Heat were going to have to take the best shot that a desperate bunch of Boston Celtics could muster.