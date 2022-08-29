Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER

Jake Cave, left fielder

Cave was 2-for-4 at the plate plus a walk, smacking a two-run homer and a two-RBI double for a career-high tying four RBI.

BY THE NUMBERS

8-for-12 Carlos Correa's stats at the plate during this three-game sweep of the Giants, plus a walk, a home run and a double with four RBI.

7-for-9 How consistent Max Kepler has been at reaching base in the past two games, from four hits and three walks.