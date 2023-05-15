Impact player
Trevor Larnach, Twins
His two-out, three-run homer provided a 4-0 lead and started the seven-run third inning. It came in his second game back since he was recalled from Class AAA St. Paul on Saturday.
By the numbers
3 Times the Twins have won back-to-back games by at least 10 runs; they also did so in September 1962 and April 1996.
16 The Twins' season-best run total, surpassing 11 reached three times, including Saturday.
26 Consecutive hitless at-bats for Byron Buxton before he singled in the third inning and scored on Larnach's homer. He went 2-for-4 and scored two runs.
