Impact player

Cal Quantrill, Cleveland

The righthander came within seven outs of a no-hitter, and pitched out of self-made bases-loaded jam as well.

By the numbers

19 Career at-bats without a hit against Quantrill by Jorge Polanco.

100 Career stolen bases by Michael A. Taylor, who leads Twins with five this season.

1.67 Joe Ryan's career ERA in six starts vs. the Guardians; this was his first loss.