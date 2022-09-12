IMPACT PLAYER: Shane Bieber, Cleveland
He didn't go at least seven innings like he did in last five road starts, but the righthander gave up one run on five hits, walked one and struck out seven in 6⅓ innings.
BY THE NUMBERS
6 Times the Twins have been swept in a series this year. It's their first at Target Field since Houston did it May 10-12.
5-1 Cleveland's record on a six-game, seven-day trip that ended Sunday. The Guardians went 2-1 at Kansas City and 3-0 at Target Field. They have won 19 of 32 games and 25 of 43.
Twins
Sunday's Twins-Cleveland game recap
A quick look at the series finale.