Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER: Hunter Brown, Houston

The rookie righthander pitched seven innings, six of them hitless, and struck out seven.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Victories by the Twins in three games against the Astros, the first time since 2019 they have won a Target Field series against Houston.

18 Consecutive games reaching base by Byron Buxton, now one short of his career high.

1 Pitch-clock violations by Twins pitchers this year, after Tyler Mahle was called for one Sunday.