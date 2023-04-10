IMPACT PLAYER: Hunter Brown, Houston

The rookie righthander pitched seven innings, six of them hitless, and struck out seven.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Victories by the Twins in three games against the Astros, the first time since 2019 they have won a Target Field series against Houston.

18 Consecutive games reaching base by Byron Buxton, now one short of his career high.

1 Pitch-clock violations by Twins pitchers this year, after Tyler Mahle was called for one Sunday.