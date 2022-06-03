Whole-Wheat Crêpes with Creamy Sautéed Mushrooms and Asparagus

Serves 4.

Note: Delicately nutty whole-wheat crêpes make a lovely match for a rich mixture of cremini mushrooms and asparagus bound with cream and Pecorino Romano cheese, perfect for a light supper or Sunday brunch. You'll have more batter than you need, and can substitute white mushrooms for the cremini. From "The Savory Baker" by America's Test Kitchen.

For the crêpes:

• 1/2 tsp. vegetable oil

• 1 c. whole-wheat flour

• 1/2 tsp. table salt

• 2 c. milk

• 3 large eggs

• 4 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted and cooled

For the filling:

• 1 1/2 lb. cremini mushrooms, trimmed and sliced 1/4 in. thick

• 1/4 c. water

• 1/2 tsp. vegetable oil

• 1 tbsp. unsalted butter

• 1 shallot, minced

• 1/2 tsp. table salt

• 1/4 tsp. pepper

• 8 oz. asparagus, trimmed and cut on bias 1/4 in. thick

• 2/3 c. heavy cream

• 6 tbsp. grated Pecorino Romano cheese

• 1/2 tsp. grated lemon zest

Directions

To prepare the crêpes: Heat oil in 12-inch nonstick skillet over low heat for at least 5 minutes. While skillet heats, whisk flour and salt together in medium bowl. In second bowl, whisk together milk and eggs. Add half of milk mixture to flour mixture and whisk until smooth. Add melted butter and whisk until incorporated. Whisk in remaining milk mixture until smooth.

Using paper towel, wipe out skillet, leaving thin film of oil on bottom and sides. Increase heat to medium and let skillet heat for 1 minute. Test heat of skillet by placing 1 teaspoon batter in center and cooking for 20 seconds. If mini crêpe is golden brown on bottom, skillet is properly heated; if it is too light or too dark, adjust heat accordingly and retest.

Lift skillet off heat and pour 1/3 cup batter into far side of skillet; swirl gently in clockwise direction until batter evenly covers bottom of skillet. Return skillet to heat and cook crêpe, without moving it, until surface is dry and crêpe starts to brown at edges, loosening crêpe from sides of skillet with rubber spatula, about 35 seconds. Gently slide spatula underneath edge of crêpe, grasp edge with your fingertips, and flip crêpe. Cook until second side is lightly spotted, about 20 seconds. Transfer crêpe to wire rack. Return skillet to heat for 10 seconds before repeating with remaining batter. As crêpes are done, stack on rack. (Crêpes can be wrapped tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerated for up to 3 days or stacked between sheets of parchment paper and frozen for up to 1 month. Thaw completely in refrigerator before using.)

To prepare the filling: Combine mushrooms and water in 12-inch nonstick skillet and cook over high heat, stirring occasionally, until skillet is almost dry and mushrooms begin to sizzle, 4 to 8 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-high. Add oil and toss until mushrooms are evenly coated. Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are well browned, 4 to 8 minutes. Reduce heat to medium.

Push mushrooms to sides of skillet. Add butter to center. Once butter has melted, add shallot, salt, and pepper to center and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add asparagus and cook, stirring occasionally, until just tender, about 1 minute. Reduce heat to medium-low; add cream; and cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced by half, about 1 minute. Off heat, add Pecorino and lemon zest, stirring until cheese is melted and mushroom mixture is creamy.

Place crêpes on large plate and invert second plate over crêpes. Microwave until crêpes are warm, 30 to 45 seconds (45 to 60 seconds if crêpes have cooled completely). Working with 1 crêpe at a time, spread 1/3 cup mushroom mixture across bottom half of crêpe. Fold crêpes in half and then into quarters. Transfer to plate and serve.