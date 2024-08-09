Sunday supper: Tomato and Bread Salad

“The key here is to source the best-quality ingredients you possibly can — the better the tomatoes, the more flavourful this salad will be,” writes Theo Kirwin. “So wait until summer when tomatoes are at their sun-ripened best: heirloom, cherry, plum — use whatever looks ripe and delicious … or maybe just book a flight to Spain and go straight to the market. I like to use a good-quality sourdough that’s on its second or third day and has dried out a little bit, which means it is primed to soak up all the tomato juice.” From “Saladology: Fresh Ideas for Delicious Salads,” by Theo Kirwin (Mitchell Beazley, 2024).