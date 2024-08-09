Recipes
Sunday supper: Tomato and Bread Salad
When summer produce is at its peak, the simplest suppers can be the best suppers.
Serves 2 as a main, 4 as a side.
“The key here is to source the best-quality ingredients you possibly can — the better the tomatoes, the more flavourful this salad will be,” writes Theo Kirwin. “So wait until summer when tomatoes are at their sun-ripened best: heirloom, cherry, plum — use whatever looks ripe and delicious … or maybe just book a flight to Spain and go straight to the market. I like to use a good-quality sourdough that’s on its second or third day and has dried out a little bit, which means it is primed to soak up all the tomato juice.” From “Saladology: Fresh Ideas for Delicious Salads,” by Theo Kirwin (Mitchell Beazley, 2024).
- 10 ½ oz. (300 g) in-season mixed tomatoes
- 4 tbsp. good-quality olive oil, divided, plus extra for drizzling
- 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
- Large handful of basil leaves
- 1 tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 1 tbsp. runny honey
- ½ red onion, finely sliced into half-moons
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 7 oz. (200 g) sourdough bread, torn into chunks, roughly 4 slices
- 10 good-quality anchovy fillets in oil
- Salt
Directions
Slice or chop the tomatoes into bite-sized pieces and add to a large bowl with a big pinch of salt, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, chopped garlic, basil leaves, vinegar and honey. Toss together, then set aside for 10 minutes.
Place the red onion in a separate bowl, squeeze over the lemon juice and add a pinch of salt. Using your hands, scrunch the onion to ensure it’s fully coated, then set aside to pickle for a few minutes. The onion should turn lightly pink but still retain a little bite.
Add the sourdough and the remaining olive oil to the bowl with the tomatoes, and using your hands, gently toss to ensure that the bread soaks up the dressing.
Tip the salad onto a serving dish, top with the pickled onion and any juices, then drape over the anchovy fillets. Finish with an extra drizzle of olive oil, if required.
