Spicy Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

Serves 4.

Note: With fresh ingredients and an ultrafast cooking time, this will become your warm-weather go-to meal. Bibb lettuce offers the perfect wrapper for the shrimp and salsa, with its crisp spine, tender leaves and mild taste. From "Foolproof Fish: Modern Recipes for Everyone, Everywhere," by America's Test Kitchen.

Mango Salsa:

• 1/2 ripe mango, peeled and cut into 1/4-in. pieces

• 1/2 red onion, chopped fine

• 1/4 c. chopped fresh cilantro

• 1 jalapeño chile, stemmed, seeded and minced

• 2 tbsp. fresh lime juice

• 1 tbsp. olive oil

• 1/2 tsp. table salt

• 1/4 tsp. pepper

Shrimp:

• 1 lb. extra-large shrimp (21 to 25 per lb.), peeled, deveined and tails removed, cut into 1/2-in. pieces

• 2 tsp. chili powder

• 1/2 tsp. table salt

• 1/4 tsp. pepper

• 2 tbsp. olive oil

• 1 head Bibb lettuce (8 oz.), leaves separated

Directions

For the mango salsa: In a bowl, combine the mango, onion cilantro, chile, lime juice, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon table salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

For the shrimp: Pat shrimp dry with paper towels, then sprinkle with chili powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Heat oil in 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until just smoking. Add shrimp and cook, stirring occasionally, until spotty brown and opaque throughout, about 4 minutes; transfer to serving bowl.

Serve shrimp in lettuce leaves, topped with mango salsa.