Chile Beef Brisket

Serves 2 or 4 to share.

This Chinese Chile Beef Brisket is a total crowd pleaser. You could opt to cook the brisket low and slow in the oven, or in a slow cooker or in a wok on medium-low heat with the lid on; they all work. The oven is the easiest and most fuss-free. Any which way, the beef is perfect stuffed in shop-bought bao buns or served with roasted potatoes and steamed veggies of your choice. The salsa verde makes a super punchy and delicious sauce. From "Wok for Less," by Ching-He Huang (Kyle Books, 2024).

• 3 tbsp. rapeseed or other neutral oil

• 2 1/4 lb. rolled boneless beef brisket

• 8 to 10 cloves garlic

• 1 large carrot, trimmed and sliced into rounds

• 4 celery sticks, sliced into 1-in. pieces

• 1 star anise

• 3 dried chiles

• 1 tsp. Sichuan peppercorns, optional

• 1 tbsp. chili bean paste

• 7 c. vegetable, beef or chicken stock

• 2 1/4 c. water

For serving:

• Red Chile, Ginger and Scallion Soy Salsa Verde (see recipe)

• Cooked jasmine rice, roast potatoes or cooked egg noodles

• Steamed vegetables

Preheat oven to 300 degrees.

Heat a deep cast-iron casserole dish over a high heat, then add the oil. Add the brisket and brown for 7 to 8 minutes on all sides. Add the garlic, sliced carrot, sliced celery, star anise, dried chiles, Sichuan peppercorns, if using, chili bean paste, stock and water. Cover with a lid. Place in the oven and cook for 3 1/2 to 4 hours.

Remove the brisket from the oven, place the brisket on a board, then slice. Serve with rice, roast potatoes or cooked egg noodles, steamed vegetables and the salsa verde.

Red Chile, Ginger and Scallion Soy Salsa Verde

Serves 2.

• 3 tbsp. rapeseed or other neutral oil

• 1 (1-in.) piece ginger root, peeled and finely grated

• 1 red chile, seeded and finely chopped

• 2 scallions, trimmed and finely chopped

• 2 tbsp. low-sodium light soy sauce

• 2 tbsp. rice vinegar

• 1 tsp. toasted sesame oil

Directions

In a large bowl, mix together oil, grated ginger, chile, green onions, soy sauce, vinegar and sesame oil. Serve.