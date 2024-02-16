Tandoori-Inspired Chicken and Cauliflower Traybake

Serves 4.

Indian tandoori chicken inspired this quick meal on a baking sheet. We cut slashes into bone-in chicken parts to allow the seasonings to really work their way into the meat. The technique is true to classic tandoori chicken. Yogurt not only tenderizes the chicken, but gets the seasonings to stick and assists with browning. Garam masala is warm and sweet, whereas curry powder is savory and earthy; use whichever you prefer or have. Serve with basmati rice and/or warm naan. From "Milk Street Simple," by Christopher Kimball (Voracious, 2023)

• 1 c. plain whole-milk yogurt, divided

• 4 tbsp. neutral oil, divided

• 1 tbsp. finely grated fresh ginger

• 4 medium cloves garlic

• 2 tbsp. sweet paprika

• 1 1/2 tbsp. garam masala or curry powder

• Kosher salt and ground black pepper

• 3 lb. bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs or chicken leg quarters, trimmed and patted dry

• 1 (2-lb.) head cauliflower, trimmed and cut into 1-in. florets

• Chopped fresh cilantro, for optional garnish

• Lemon wedges, for optional garnish

Directions

In a large bowl, whisk together 1/2 cup yogurt, 2 tablespoons oil, the ginger, garlic, paprika, garam masala, 2 1/2 teaspoons salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Measure 2 tablespoons of the mixture into a small bowl and stir in the remaining 1/2 cup yogurt; cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Using a sharp knife, cut parallel slashes, spaced about 1 inch apart, in the skin side of each piece of chicken, cutting all the way to the bone. Add the chicken to the yogurt mixture in the large bowl and turn to coat, rubbing the yogurt into the slashes. Transfer the chicken skin-side up to the center of a rimmed baking sheet, arranging the pieces in a single layer; let stand at room temperature for about 30 minutes; wipe out the bowl.

In the same bowl, toss the cauliflower with the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Transfer to the baking sheet in an even layer around the chicken. Let stand at room temperature while the oven heats.

Heat oven to 475 degrees with a rack in the middle position. Roast until the thickest part of the largest thigh or leg quarter reaches 175 degrees, 30 to 35 minutes. Transfer the chicken and cauliflower to a platter and serve with the yogurt sauce.