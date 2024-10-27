Sunday supper: One-pan Chorizo Couscous

From RecipeTinEats founder Nagi Maehashi’s new book “Delicious Tonight: Foolproof Recipes for 150+ Easy Dinners.” Maehashi writes, “Couscous is a staple in my pantry because it’s a handy no-cook starch that has excellent sauce-soaking capabilities. Though of North African origin, it can be used for dishes from all over the world due to its neutral flavor. Here, I’m giving it a Spanish spin by teaming it with chorizo, a handful of juicy cherry tomatoes, frozen peas, and a hint of smoky paprika flavor. The best part, though, is that the couscous is steamed in the same pan while the chorizo is still in it. Not only does that save on washing up, but the couscous gets excellent flavor infusion from the tasty chorizo pan juices.” (Countryman, 2024)