Chicken and Potato Pulao

Serves 4.

Chicken and potatoes are commonly used together in curries and biryanis and the pairing is also perfect for a pulao, a complete meal on its own. From "Chetna's 30-Minute Indian," by Chetna Makan.

For the marinade:

• 4 tbsp. plain yogurt

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1 tsp. chili powder

• 1 tsp. garam masala

• 2 cloves garlic, grated

• 3/4 in. piece of ginger root, peeled and grated

• 4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1 1/4 in. pieces

• 1 potato, peeled and cut into 1 1/4-in. pieces

For the rice:

•2 tbsp. sunflower oil

• 4 cardamom pods

• 4 cloves

• 6 black peppercorns

• 1 bay leaf

• 1 cinnamon stick

• 1 tsp. fennel seeds

• 1 tsp. cumin seeds

• 2 onions, thinly sliced

• 1 3/4 c. basmati rice, washed and drained

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1 tsp. chili powder

• 1 tsp. garam masala

• 3 1/3 c. boiling water

• Handful of fresh coriander leaves

Directions

Mix yogurt, salt, chili powder, garam masala, garlic and ginger together in a bowl. Add the chicken and potato pieces and turn until well coated in the marinade. Let them marinate while you start preparing the rice.

Heat the oil in a pan and add cardamom pods, cloves, peppercorns, bay leaf, cinnamon stick, fennel seeds and cumin seeds. Once they start to sizzle, add the onions and cook over a high heat for 5 minutes until they start to turn golden.

Add the marinated chicken and potato with any excess marinade and cook over a high heat for 5 minutes until the chicken starts to color.

Stir in the rice, salt, chili powder and garam masala and cook over a medium heat for a few seconds. Pour in the measured boiling water, add the coriander leaves and mix well. Bring to the boil, then cover and cook over a low heat for 12 minutes.

Take the pan off the heat and let the pulao rest, covered, for a few minutes before serving.