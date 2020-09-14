GAME 48 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Ryan Jeffers, Twins

Put the Twins in front and knocked Triston McKenzie out of the game with a 411-foot home run in the fifth.

BY THE NUMBERS

11 Twins' home runs this weekend, against a Cleveland staff that had not allowed more than seven in any series.

8 Strikeouts by Michael Pineda, the most he's ever recorded in his career without completing five innings.

2 Consecutive games with home runs by the Twins' eighth- and ninth-place hitters.

PHIL MILLER