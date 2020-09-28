GAME 60 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Eugenio Suarez, Cincinnati

The only Reds player to collect more than one hit, Suarez drove in a run with each of them.

BY THE NUMBERS

1-2 The Twins’ record against Cincinnati, making the Reds the only team to have a winning record against the Twins this season.

6 Hits for Luis Arraez in the Twins second baseman’s two games since coming off the injured list.

3-1 The Twins’ extra-inning record this season.