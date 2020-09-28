GAME 60 of 60
IMPACT PLAYER
Eugenio Suarez, Cincinnati
The only Reds player to collect more than one hit, Suarez drove in a run with each of them.
BY THE NUMBERS
1-2 The Twins’ record against Cincinnati, making the Reds the only team to have a winning record against the Twins this season.
6 Hits for Luis Arraez in the Twins second baseman’s two games since coming off the injured list.
3-1 The Twins’ extra-inning record this season.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Reusse: Despite its struggles, Astros lineup reminds you of 2017 slaughter
An 11-run rally. Forty runs and 84 total bases in three games. Those 2017 Astros could hit without the sound of banging garbage cans. And most of those hitters are still present.
Wild
Lightning lift Stanley Cup in capping NHL's marathon season
Defenseman Ryan McDonagh was preparing to answer one last question regarding the Tampa Bay Lightning's Stanley Cup championship when teammates Nikita Kucherov and Alex Killorn…
Twins
Twins shelve Donaldson for wild card series with calf injury
Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson will miss the best-of-three AL first-round series against Houston because of a nagging injury to his right calf, and the team included rookie Alex Kirilloff on the roster that was set on Tuesday prior to Game 1.
Twins
The view from Houston: Here's what's being said about the series
The Astros are one of two teams to make the expanded baseball playoffs with a losing 2020 record. How is that making an impact on what's being talked about in Houston?
Vikings
Former Titan Haynesworth charged with domestic assault
Former Tennessee Titans All-Pro defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth was arrested Monday after he was accused of threatening and yelling at his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.