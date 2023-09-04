IMPACT PLAYER: Mitch Garver, Rangers
The former Twins catcher, who homered twice at Target Field the previous weekend, hit two more home runs, went 4-for-4 and drove in four runs.
BY THE NUMBERS
33 RBI by Royce Lewis in just 43 games this season, tied for seventh most on the Twins.
0-5 Twins' record after reaching six games above .500 this season.
.040 Joey Gallo's batting average (1-for-25) since his 4-for-4 game Aug. 12.
Sports
Jordan Travis accounts for 5 TDs and No. 8 Florida State thumps No. 5 LSU 45-24 in marquee matchup
Jordan Travis accounted for five touchdowns, including three to Michigan State transfer Keon Coleman, and No. 8 Florida State throttled fifth-ranked LSU 45-24 on Sunday night in the most anticipated matchup of college football's opening weekend.
Sports
Alonso goes deep twice to reach 40 homers and 100 RBIs as Mets beat 1st-place Mariners 6-3
Pete Alonso put himself in some powerful company Sunday.
Vikings
New Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. is still ascending
No new Vikings player is in a more pivotal role than cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., who is being asked to play multiple positions and be a leader to his not-much-younger teammates.
Sports
Monday qualifier Chanettee Wannasaen goes low with a 9-under 63 to win the Portland Classic
Teenager Chanettee Wannasaen played a five-hole stretch in 6 under early in the final round Sunday and closed with a near-flawless 9-under 63 for a four-stroke victory at the Portland Classic to become the first Monday qualifier to win on the LPGA Tour since 2015.
Sports
Basketball World Cup 2023: How to watch, who's playing, who's favored and more
And now, a day off.