IMPACT PLAYER: Mitch Garver, Rangers

The former Twins catcher, who homered twice at Target Field the previous weekend, hit two more home runs, went 4-for-4 and drove in four runs.

BY THE NUMBERS

33 RBI by Royce Lewis in just 43 games this season, tied for seventh most on the Twins.

0-5 Twins' record after reaching six games above .500 this season.

.040 Joey Gallo's batting average (1-for-25) since his 4-for-4 game Aug. 12.