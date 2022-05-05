Sun Country Airlines reported a first-quarter earnings decrease from a year ago, though the carrier had its highest revenue on record.

Net income for the first quarter ending March 31 was $3.6 million, or 6 cents per share, versus $12.4 million, or 24 cents per share a year earlier. Adjusted income before income tax for the quarter was $16 million, or 20 cents per share.

Revenue was $227 million, up from $128 million a year earlier.

"These results came despite much higher-than-expected fuel prices and Omicron-driven headwinds earlier in the quarter," said Jude Bricker, chief executive of the Twin Cities-based carrier.

Demand in the quarter materially picked up starting in February with March scheduled service total revenue per available seat mile increasing 4% versus the same time period in 2019 on 8% capacity growth. Charter and cargo operations were 33% of Sun Country's block hours in the first quarter.

Total revenue per available seat mile is expected to increase between 25% and 34% in the second quarter versus the same time period in 2019, Bricker said.

Sun Country announced four new routes in the quarter that will begin service later this year. Two will serve Las Vegas from Green Bay and Madison in Wisconsin. The others will connect Minneapolis with Reno, Nevada, and Harlingen, Texas, to Cancun, Mexico.